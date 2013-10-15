BEIJING Oct 15 China Vice Finance Minister Zhu
Guangyao demanded the U.S. government take "concrete steps" to
resolve the fiscal cliff issue and prevent a treasury bond
default, the latest warning from the biggest holder of such
assets two days ahead of the debt ceiling deadline.
Zhu made the comments at a media briefing during an official
meeting between the Chinese and British governments on Tuesday.
He also urged the U.S. side to take its due responsibility
to uphold stability of international financial markets.
"In the long run, the United States must address the fiscal
stalemate, must raise the cap of the debt limit soon as to keep
the promise of no default of its Treasury bonds and keep the
sound momentum of the U.S. economy and avoid dragging down the
world economy," he said.