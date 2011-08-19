* Vice President Xi says U.S. economy highly resilient
* Premier Wen says important that Biden sent clear message
to protect value of U.S. Treasuries
* Comments from Wen, Xi are first from Chinese leaders on
U.S. economic woes
* Biden assured Xi on U.S. ability to address debt problem
* Biden says China, U.S. have mutual concerns about market
access
(Adds comments from Premier Wen, analysts' quotes)
By Jeff Mason
BEIJING, Aug 19 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on
Friday said China had "nothing to worry about" concerning the
safety of its vast holdings of Treasury debt, while China's
Premier Wen Jiabao gave a ringing endorsement of the resilience
of the debt-ridden U.S. economy.
The exchange came on the second day of Biden's five-day
visit to China where he is seeking to reduce distrust between
the world's two largest economies and build relations with
Chinese leaders.
Wen said he was confident that the U.S. economy would get
back on track for healthy growth, echoing earlier comments from
China's vice president and heir apparent, Xi Jinping.
"It's particularly important that you sent a very clear
message to the Chinese public that the United States will keep
its word and its obligations with regard to its government debt,
it will preserve the safety, liquidity and value of U.S.
Treasuries," Wen told Biden.
Both sides have been at pains to project a harmonious image
during the trip, although there was an unscripted note of
discord on Thursday night when a basketball game between a U.S.
college team and a Chinese professional side erupted in a fight.
Wen's comments were the first by a senior Chinese leader to
directly address the roiling debt crisis in Washington since
this month's credit rating downgrade by Standard and Poor's.
In response, Biden told Wen that Washington appreciated and
welcomed China's investment in U.S. treasuries.
"Very sincerely I want to make clear you have nothing to
worry about," Biden said.
"DON'T BET AGAINST AMERICA"
Earlier, the U.S. vice president told his hosts that "no one
has ever made money betting against America", according to a
transcript of remarks made with Xi.
Biden's China stop is the first leg of an Asia tour that
will include visits to Mongolia and Japan.
The upbeat tone from Wen and Xi, who is expected to be
China's next president, was in stark contrast to the sharp
criticism by state media of Washington's handling of its
economy, for which China is the biggest foreign creditor.
Their words highlighted the complex and intertwined
relationship between the world's two-largest economies. While
China has tussled with the United States on trade, Internet
censorship, human rights and U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, it has
also sought to steady ties with Washington.
Chinese officials have long sought assurances that Beijing's
vast holdings of dollar assets including U.S. Treasury debt
remain safe, despite the downgrade.
Chinese state media have repeatedly accused Washington of
reckless fiscal policies that have created uncertainty about
Beijing's dollar assets. Analysts estimate two-thirds of China's
$3.2 trillion in foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest,
are in dollar holdings, making it the biggest foreign creditor
to the United States.
Wu Zhifeng, an economist with China Development Bank, a
state bank in Beijing, said Beijing can do little to divest its
existing dollar holdings.
"Biden's promise is right in the sense that there will be no
U.S. treasury defaults, but his promise does not mean the
purchasing power of China's treasury holdings will not be
eroded," Wu said.
"MORE PRECIOUS THAN GOLD"
Xi said Biden had briefed him on Thursday "about the efforts
of the U.S. government in spurring growth and jobs, cutting
(the) budget deficit, properly handling the debt problem, and
preserving the confidence of global investors."
"The U.S. economy is highly resilient and has a strong
capacity for self-repair," said Xi, who was speaking to business
leaders at the roundtable event. "We believe that the U.S.
economy will achieve even better development as it rises to
challenges."
Xi reiterated the need for China the United States to work
together to restore confidence in international markets, adding
that "confidence is more precious than gold".
Dong Xian'an, chief economist of Peking First Advisory in
Beijing, said China and the United States "need to coordinate
their macro policies and make their fiscal system transparent to
each other."
"China and the United States are walking through this crisis
together. If one loses, the other will, too," Dong said.
Earlier, Biden acknowledged that China had legitimate
concerns about its access to U.S. markets, just as Washington is
worried about problems U.S. firms face in China.
Xi voiced optimism that China would avoid a so-called hard
landing and that China hopes Washington will ease trade
restrictions and provide fair treatment to Chinese firms.
He said that China would give all businesses equal treatment
when seeking government contracts, addressing concerns raised by
U.S. executives that they were being shut out in some cases.
Separately, a U.S. official said the United States would
announce nearly $1 billion in commercial deals between U.S.
companies and China.
Despite the positive official statements, occasional
discordant notes interfered with the two sides' efforts to build
trust. At one press conference, media handlers suddenly ushered
reporters out of the room while Biden was still speaking, citing
an arbitrary time limit.
The previous evening, goodwill between the two nations
briefly unravelled at a basketball court at the former Olympic
grounds where a 'friendship' game between the Georgetown
University Hoyas and the Bayi Military Rockets degenerated into
a brawl. .
(Additional reporting by Langi Chiang and Zhou Xin; Writing by
Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Ken Wills and Alex Richardson)