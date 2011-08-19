* Vice President Xi says U.S. economy highly resilient
* Premier Wen: Key for U.S. to signal will protect value of
debt
* Wen, Xi comments are first from China on U.S. economic
woes
* Biden says China, U.S. have mutual concerns about market
access
(Adds quote from analyst)
By Jeff Mason
BEIJING, Aug 19 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on
Friday said China had "nothing to worry about" concerning the
safety of its vast holdings of Treasury debt, while China's
Premier Wen Jiabao gave a ringing endorsement of the resilience
of the debt-ridden U.S. economy.
The exchange came on the second day of Biden's five-day
visit to China where he is seeking to reduce distrust between
the world's two largest economies and build relations with
Chinese leaders.
Wen said he was confident the U.S. economy -- which
investors fear could slip into recession following a run of poor
data -- would get back on track for healthy growth. That echoed
earlier comments from China's vice president and heir apparent,
Xi Jinping.
"It's particularly important that you sent a very clear
message to the Chinese public that the United States will keep
its word and its obligations with regard to its government debt,
it will preserve the safety, liquidity and value of U.S.
Treasuries," Wen told Biden.
Both sides have been at pains to project a harmonious image
during the trip, although there was an unscripted note of
discord on Thursday night when a basketball game between a U.S.
college team and a Chinese professional side erupted in a fight.
Wen's comments were the first by a senior Chinese leader to
directly address the roiling debt crisis in Washington since
this month's credit rating downgrade by Standard and Poor's.
In response, Biden told Wen that Washington appreciated and
welcomed China's investment in U.S. treasuries.
"I want to make clear you have nothing to worry about,"
Biden said.
'DON'T BET AGAINST AMERICA'
Earlier, the U.S. vice president told his hosts that "no one
has ever made money betting against America", according to a
transcript of remarks made with Xi. Biden also met with Chinese
President Hu Jintao.
Biden's China stop is the first leg of an Asia tour that
will include visits to Mongolia and Japan.
The upbeat tone from Wen and Xi, who is expected to be
China's next president, was in stark contrast to the sharp
criticism by state media of Washington's handling of its
economy, for which China is the biggest foreign creditor.
Their words highlighted the complex and intertwined
relationship between the world's two largest economies. While
China has tussled with the United States on trade, Internet
censorship, human rights and U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, it has
also sought to steady ties with Washington.
Chinese officials have long sought assurances that Beijing's
vast holdings of dollar assets including U.S. Treasury debt
remain safe, despite the downgrade.
Analysts estimate two thirds of China's $3.2 trillion in
foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, are in dollar
holdings, making it the biggest U.S. foreign creditor.
Ting Lu, an economist with Bank of America-Merrill Lynch in
Hong Kong, said the main factor impacting China's future
purchases of U.S. treasuries would not be the leaders' efforts
at confidence building.
"Will China buy more U.S. assets? Yes. But it is not because
of Biden's attempts to boost confidence. It is more about the
reality that in the short term, the U.S. dollar and treasuries
are safe assets," he said.
Wu Zhifeng, an economist with China Development Bank, a
state bank in Beijing, said Beijing can do little to divest its
existing dollar holdings, though "Biden's promise ... does not
mean the purchasing power of China's treasury holdings will not
be eroded."
'MORE PRECIOUS THAN GOLD'
Xi said Biden had briefed him on Thursday on U.S. efforts to
right the economy.
"The U.S. economy ...has a strong capacity for self-repair,"
said Xi, who was speaking to business leaders at the roundtable
event. "We believe that the U.S. economy will achieve even
better development as it rises to challenges."
Xi reiterated the need for China the United States to work
together to restore confidence in international markets, adding
that "confidence is more precious than gold".
Dong Xian'an, chief economist of Peking First Advisory in
Beijing, said the two countries "need to coordinate their macro
policies and make their fiscal system transparent to each
other."
Earlier, Biden acknowledged that China had legitimate
concerns about its access to U.S. markets, just as Washington is
worried about problems U.S. firms face in China.
Xi said China would give all businesses equal treatment when
seeking government contracts, addressing concerns raised by U.S.
executives that they were being shut out in some cases.
Wen said he hoped the United States would take steps to
relax restrictions on Chinese exports of high-tech products,
according to a statement on the Chinese government website.
Separately, a U.S. official said the United States would
announce nearly $1 billion in commercial deals between U.S.
companies and China.
Despite the positive official statements, occasional
discordant notes interfered with the two sides' efforts to build
trust. At one press conference, media handlers suddenly ushered
reporters out of the room while Biden was still speaking, citing
an arbitrary time limit.
The previous evening, goodwill between the two nations
briefly unravelled at a basketball court at the former Olympic
grounds where a 'friendship' game between the Georgetown
University Hoyas and the Bayi Military Rockets degenerated into
a brawl. .
