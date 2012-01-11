BEIJING Jan 11 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner appealed for Chinese cooperation on nuclear
non-proliferation on Wednesday in Beijing, as he sought Chinese
help on the White House's efforts to toughen sanctions on Iran.
Geithner meets with Chinese premier Wen Jiabao later on
Wednesday, ahead of Wen's trip next week to top oil supplier
Saudi Arabia, whose additional output will be crucial if China
is to replace crude it normally sources from Iran.
Geithner emphasised Sino-U.S. strategic as well as economic
cooperation in a meeting on Wednesday with Xi Jinping, slated to
become the next Chinese head of state.
"On economic growth, on financial stability around the
world, on non-proliferation, we have what we view as a very
strong cooperative relationship with your government and we are
looking forward to building on that," he told a smiling Xi.
Geithner is in Asia to garner support for tougher U.S.
sanctions on revenues flowing to Tehran, which the U.S. accuses
of attempting to develop nuclear weapons. Iran says its nuclear
programme is for civilian uses.
U.S. President Barack Obama authorised a law on New Year's
eve imposing sanctions on financial institutions that deal with
Iran's central bank, its main clearing house for oil export
payments. The move will make it difficult for consumers to pay
for Iranian oil.
China has backed U.N. Security Council resolutions calling
on Iran to halt uranium enrichment activities, while working to
ensure its energy ties are not threatened. As a permanent member
of the council, China wields a veto.
But it has said the United States and European Union should
not impose sanctions beyond the U.N. resolutions.
The European Union is already committed to a ban on Iranian
crude, but the United States may face a tougher sell with China,
Japan or India, the top three buyers of Iranian crude by
country. Geithner heads to Tokyo after Beijing.
China, Iran's largest oil customer taking around a fifth of
its shipments, has already reduced crude purchases for January
and February following a payments dispute.
Japan will consider cutting back its Iranian oil purchases
to secure a waiver from new U.S. sanctions, a government source
has said. Indeed, Japan has asked OPEC producers Saudi Arabia
and the United Arab Emirates to supply it with more oil,
Japanese Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba said on Tuesday.
South Korea is also considering alternative supplies in case
the U.S. sanctions cut off Iranian shipments.
A boycott by other oil customers could potentially allow
China to buy Iranian crude at a discount, thus reducing its
payments to Tehran without forcing it to buy additional oil at a
premium on world spot markets.
Geithner also emphasised his desire for increased U.S.
exports to China as well as general growth in economic and trade
ties in opening remarks attended by reporters.
The Obama administration is likely to put greater scrutiny
on China's compliance with market access commitments this
spring, as Obama faces a tough re-election campaign and pressure
from the left to make labour rights a larger part of his trade
policy.
(Reporting By Lucy Hornby; Editing by Neil Fullick)