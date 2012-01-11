* Geithner visits China, to travel to Japan
* Comes after U.S. set new, tough Iran sanctions
* Geithner says seeks to build cooperation
* China defends oil and trade ties with Iran
* Beijing against sanctions beyond UN resolutions
(Adds Chinese government quotes and other details)
By Lucy Hornby and Chris Buckley
BEIJING, Jan 11 China gave no hint on
Wednesday of giving ground to U.S. demands to curb Iran's oil
revenues, rejecting Washington's sanctions on Tehran as
overstepping even as Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner lobbied
for Beijing's support.
Geithner met Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao on Wednesday, before
Wen's trip starting on Saturday to top oil supplier Saudi
Arabia, whose output could be important if China turns elsewhere
for crude it would otherwise buy from Iran.
"On economic growth, on financial stability around the
world, on non-proliferation, we have what we view as a very
strong, cooperative relationship with your government and we are
looking forward to building on that," Geithner told Chinese Vice
President Xi Jinping earlier in the day.
Geithner is touring Asia to muster support for U.S.
sanctions on oil revenues flowing to Tehran, which Western
governments say wants to develop the means to make nuclear
weapons. Iran says its nuclear programme is for civilian uses,
not weapons proliferation.
A U.S. official confirmed to Reuters that Geithner had
raised Iran in his meetings in Beijing.
President Barack Obama authorised a law on New Year's Eve
imposing fresh sanctions on financial institutions that deal
with Iran's central bank, its main clearing house for oil
payments. That will make it difficult to pay for Iranian oil.
Beijing is crucial to Washington's pressure on Iran: China
is Iran's biggest oil customer, and has long argued that
sanctions will not defuse the nuclear dispute.
China faces pressure to go along with the U.S. sanctions by
cutting what it pays for Iranian oil, if not the volume it buys.
But China made it clear that, whatever the commercial or
political calculations driving ups and downs in its crude orders
from Iran, it rejects in principle unilateral U.S. sanctions.
"Iran is also an extremely big oil supplier to China, and we
hope that China's oil imports won't be affected, because this is
needed for our development," Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zhai
Jun told a news conference in answer to a question about whether
Beijing could curtail crude from Iran under U.S. pressure.
"We oppose applying pressure and sanctions, because these
approaches won't solve the problems. They never have," Zhai told
the briefing about Wen's six-day visit to Saudi Arabia, the
United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
"We hope that these unilateral sanctions will not affect
China's interests."
China has backed U.N. Security Council resolutions calling
on Iran to halt uranium enrichment activities, while working to
ensure its energy ties are not threatened. As a permanent member
of the council, China wields a veto.
But it has said the United States and European Union should
not impose sanctions beyond the U.N. resolutions.
The European Union is already committed to a ban on Iranian
crude, but the United States may face a tougher sell with China,
Japan or India, the top three buyers of Iranian crude by
country.
Geithner heads to Tokyo after Beijing.
China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin repeated the
country's longstanding defence of oil and trade ties with Iran.
"China is a major developing country, and it has reasonable
demand for energy," Liu said at a regular news briefing.
"It is unreasonable for a country to impose its domestic
laws as overriding international law and to demand that other
countries enforce it. So China believes that normal energy
cooperation and reasonable demand are unrelated to the Iran
nuclear issue and should not be affected," Liu said.
RECENT REDUCTIONS
China has nonetheless reduced crude purchases for January
and February as it disputes contract pricing terms with the
world's fifth-largest crude exporter and member of OPEC.
Japan will consider cutting Iranian oil purchases to secure
a waiver from the new U.S. sanctions, a government source said.
Japan has also asked Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates
to supply it with more oil.
South Korea is also considering alternative supplies in case
the U.S. sanctions cut off Iranian shipments.
A boycott by other oil customers could potentially allow
China to buy Iranian crude at a discount, thus reducing its
payments to Tehran without forcing it to buy additional oil at a
premium on world spot markets.
Zhai, the Chinese Vice Foreign Minister, said it was up to
his nation's oil companies to decide where they bought their
crude. China is Iran's largest oil customer and takes around a
fifth of its crude exports.
"As for oil imports, and whether it's a bit more or a bit
less from Saudi Arabia, or whether it's a little more or less
from Iran, that's totally based on China's economic needs and on
market demand and supply," he said. "That's not up to me."
Saudi Arabia is already China's top international source of
crude oil, and Angola and Iran were the second- and
third-biggest suppliers.
In remarks to Geithner made in the presence of reporters,
China's Premier Wen indicated his government wants stable ties
with Washington, despite friction over Iran and other issues.
"Somehow, I always believe that when it comes to China and
the United States, dialogue works better than confrontation and
cooperation works better than containment," said Wen.
(Editing by Neil Fullick)