BEIJING Nov 8 A U.S. anti-dumping probe into Chinese solar panel makers will undermine bilateral trade and harm global efforts to develop clean energy and cut emissions, the official Chinese news agency Xinhua said in a commentary published on Tuesday.

It said the United States was blaming China "to cosset its own inefficiency and incompetence", and that the growing strength of the Chinese solar sector was a result of innovation, efficiency and hard work, rather than unfair trade practices or hidden subsidies.

"China's solar industry has leapt ahead due to intelligence and diligence of the Chinese people. Mass producing solar products at reasonable prices deserves applause as doing so contributes to global efforts to reduce emissions and tackle climate change," the commentary said.

"It has become a pitiful reality that whenever elections near in some countries, some politicians resort to China bashing with no sound reasons to win votes," it added.

It said U.S. manufacturers were suffering because of oversupply on the global market, not because of China.

The United States is expected to reach a decision soon on whether to launch a full probe into Chinese solar panel makers following complaints by seven U.S. firms.

The simmering trade dispute is likely to be discussed at a meeting of APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) in Hawaii this week, where the United States is also expected to press for lower tariffs for environmentally friendly technology.

"If the United States wants to persuade other countries to lower tariffs on green products at the APEC meeting, it needs to set a good example," the Xinhua commentary said. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)