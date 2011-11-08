BEIJING Nov 8 A U.S. anti-dumping probe into
Chinese solar panel makers will undermine bilateral trade and
harm global efforts to develop clean energy and cut emissions,
the official Chinese news agency Xinhua said in a commentary
published on Tuesday.
It said the United States was blaming China "to cosset its
own inefficiency and incompetence", and that the growing
strength of the Chinese solar sector was a result of innovation,
efficiency and hard work, rather than unfair trade practices or
hidden subsidies.
"China's solar industry has leapt ahead due to intelligence
and diligence of the Chinese people. Mass producing solar
products at reasonable prices deserves applause as doing so
contributes to global efforts to reduce emissions and tackle
climate change," the commentary said.
"It has become a pitiful reality that whenever elections
near in some countries, some politicians resort to China bashing
with no sound reasons to win votes," it added.
It said U.S. manufacturers were suffering because of
oversupply on the global market, not because of China.
The United States is expected to reach a decision soon on
whether to launch a full probe into Chinese solar panel makers
following complaints by seven U.S. firms.
The simmering trade dispute is likely to be discussed at a
meeting of APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) in Hawaii
this week, where the United States is also expected to press for
lower tariffs for environmentally friendly technology.
"If the United States wants to persuade other countries to
lower tariffs on green products at the APEC meeting, it needs to
set a good example," the Xinhua commentary said.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)