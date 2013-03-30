By Megha Rajagopalan
| BEIJING, March 30
BEIJING, March 30 China expressed "resolute
opposition" and "strong dissatisfaction" with a new U.S.
cyber-espionage rule limiting imports of Chinese-made
information technology products, state media reported on
Saturday.
The remarks underscore growing tension between the world's
top two economies after the United States accused China of
backing a string of hacking attacks on U.S. companies and
government agencies.
China says the accusation lacks proof and that it is also a
victim of hacking attacks, more than half of which originate
from the United States.
The new provision, tucked into a funding bill signed into
law on Thursday, requires NASA, as well as the Justice and
Commerce Departments, to seek approval from federal law
enforcement officials before buying information technology
systems from China.
The United States imports about $129 billion worth of
"advanced technology products" from China, according to a May
2012 report by the U.S. Congressional Research Service.
State media including Xinhua, the China Daily and the
People's Daily, quoted a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce
as saying the U.S. bill "sends a very wrong signal".
"This will directly impact partnerships of Chinese
enterprises and American business as they conduct regular
trade," said Shen Danyang, the commerce ministry spokesman.
"This abuse of so-called national security measures is
unfair to Chinese enterprises, and extends the discriminatory
practice of presumption of guilt," the article in the official
People's Daily said, quoting Shen. "This severely damages mutual
trust between the U.S. and China."
The United States should eliminate the law, Shen said.
Technology security lawyer Stewart Baker wrote in a blog
post this week that China could claim that the United States is
violating World Trade Organization rules.
However, because Beijing hasn't signed a WTO agreement
setting international rules for government procurement, it may
not be successful in its challenge, Baker said.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Hong Lei also urged the
U.S. to abandon the law at a news conference on Thursday.
"This bill uses Internet security as an excuse to take
discriminatory steps against Chinese companies," he said.