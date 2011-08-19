BEIJING Aug 19 The world's No. 2 economy will not experience a hard landing, Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

Xi, who is likely to become the next Chinese president, also said that the U.S. economy is highly resilient.

Xi told reporters at a roundtable meeting that China hopes Washington will ease trade restrictions and provide fair treatment to Chinese firms.

He added that China will give all businesses equal treatment when seeking government contracts.

He also reiterated that China and the United States have to work together to restore confidence in the international markets.

