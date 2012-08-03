BEIJING Aug 3 China's official news agency hit
back on Friday at suggestions by U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton that Beijing is only interested in Africa for its
natural resources, adding a further layer of tension to already
testy Sino-U.S. ties.
Speaking in Senegal earlier this week, Clinton did not name
China, but said Washington wanted a "partnership that adds
value, rather than extracts it", adding the days of outsiders
taking Africa's wealth for themselves should be over.
Xinhua news agency hit back at Clinton's comments, saying
her Africa trip was a "plot to sow discord between China (and)
Africa".
"Whether Clinton was ignorant of the facts on the ground or
chose to disregard them, her implication that China has been
extracting Africa's wealth for itself is utterly wide of the
truth," it wrote in an English-language commentary.
"Ironically, it was the Western colonial powers that were
exactly the so-called outsiders, which, in Clinton's words, came
and extracted the wealth of Africa for themselves, leaving
nothing or very little behind."
Clinton's trip is partly aimed at promoting United States
trade and political ties to African nations as an alternative to
China, whose influence has been growing fast as Beijing works to
win access to the continent's rich cache of minerals, timber and
oil.
Chinese President Hu Jintao last month offered $20 billion
in loans to African countries over the next three years,
boosting a relationship that has been criticised by the West and
given Beijing growing clout in the resource-rich continent.
But critics say China supports African governments with a no
strings approach to aid despite dubious human rights records as
a means to get access to resources, a charge denied by Beijing.
Xinhua said Clinton's "hidden agenda" in Africa was plain to
see.
"As commentators across the world have pointed out, the trip
is aimed at least partly at discrediting China's engagement with
the continent and curbing China's influence there. Her remarks
betrayed an attempt to drive a wedge between China and Africa
for the U.S.' selfish gain."
While such commentaries are not official statements, they
may be read as a reflection of Chinese government thinking on
important issues.
