By Chris Buckley
BEIJING, Nov 30 China's military denounced
the United States and Australia on Wednesday for upgrading
military ties, warning that such moves could erode trust and fan
Cold War-era antagonism.
Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Geng Yansheng made the
warning about a plan unveiled in mid-November by U.S. President
Barack Obama and Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard to form
a de facto base in north Australia for up to 2,500 U.S. Marines.
Geng's comments came on the same day Australian Foreign
Minister Kevin Rudd was reported as backing the formation of a
security pact with India and the United States, another step
that could fuel China's worries of being fenced in by wary
neighbours.
"Military alliances are a product of history, but we believe
any strengthening and expansion of military alliances is an
expression of the Cold War mentality," Geng said in answer to a
question about the U.S.-Australian announcement, according to a
transcript on the ministry's website (www.mod.gov.cn.).
"This is not in keeping with the tide of the era of peace,
development and cooperation and does not help to enhance mutual
trust and cooperation between countries in the region, and could
ultimately harm the common interests of all concerned," he said.
"We hope that the parties concerned will do more that is
beneficial to the peace and stability of the Asia-Pacific
region, and not the contrary."
But the Chinese spokesman indicated that Beijing was not
shunning Washington. Chinese and U.S. defence officials, led by
Under Secretary of Defence Michele Flournoy, will hold talks in
Beijing next Wednesday, Geng told the briefing.
Earlier this month, Obama told Asia-Pacific leaders that the
United States was "here to stay", announced the plans to set up
the de facto military base in north Australia and chided China
for trying to prevent discussion of its South China Sea
territorial disputes at regional forums.
The Chinese Ministry of Defence is the public mouthpiece of
the People's Liberation Army (PLA), but foreign reporters are
not allowed to attend its briefings.
COOPERATION OR CONFRONTATION?
Although falling short of full-throated condemnation of the
U.S.-Australian move, Geng's words were tougher than earlier
reaction from China's Foreign Ministry, which said Washington
and Canberra should focus on cooperating with Beijing.
Geng said the idea raised by U.S. and Australian officials
of advancing "integrated air and sea combat" amounted to
"trumpeting confrontation and sacrificing others' security for
the sake of one's own security".
Chinese President Hu Jintao has made clear that he wants to
avoid repeating the rifts that soured ties with Washington in
the first half of 2011. Hu retires from power late next year,
when the U.S. is focused on its presidential race, making
China's leaders especially reluctant to risk distracting rows.
Beijing is also still licking its wounds from last year,
when loud maritime disputes with Japan, Vietnam, the Philippines
and other neighbours fanned suspicions about China's intentions.
Chinese military officers have, however, sometimes taken a
tougher stance on security worries than civilian officials.
Earlier this week, PLA Major General Luo Yuan, well-known
for his hawkish views, warned that Obama's regional push showed
that the United States wanted to encircle China.
The comments from Australian Foreign Minister Rudd could
also magnify such fears among Chinese observers.
A new trilateral pact bringing in India into a
U.S.-Australian security tent was worth exploring because "from
little things big things grow", Kevin Rudd said in an interview
with the Australian Financial Review newspaper.
"The response from the Indian government has really been
quite positive," said Rudd.
The idea of an Australian, Indian and U.S. trilateral
security dialogue, in part to counter China's rising might, has
been pushed by a trio of think-tanks in all three countries, but
has yet to be adopted by any government.
At a briefing in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong
Lei did not comment directly on Rudd's statement.
"China hopes that countries in the region will do more to
promote regional peace, stability and development," Hong said in
answer to a question about the proposal.
India's Foreign Ministry did not comment on Rudd's
statement. But Indian analysts said Delhi was likely to be cool
on the idea, partly out of reluctance to risk riling China.
"The Indian political establishment has always been wary of
the idea of a military alliance," said Uday Bhaskar, the head of
the National Maritime Foundation, a New Delhi-based think tank.
(Additional reporting by Rob Taylor in Canberra, Matthias
Williams in New Delhi; Editing by Paul Tait)