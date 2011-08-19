BEIJING Aug 19 The head of Bank of China, the country's biggest foreign exchange bank, said on Friday he was concerned about the debt crisis in the United States but expected Washington to deal with the issue.

"We are a little concerned, but we are confident that the U.S. government should be able to solve this problem," said bank president Li Lihui, when asked whether he was concerned about the stability of the dollar and the U.S. debt situation.

Li told reporters at a business roundtable.

