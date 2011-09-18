By Brian Rhoads and Michael Martina
| HONG KONG/BEIJING, Sept 18
HONG KONG/BEIJING, Sept 18 It could almost be
scripted. A U.S. politician threatens to take China on if he
makes the White House. The official Chinese press level a
barrage of criticism laced with sarcasm. Beijing's Foreign
Ministry steps in offering a milder diplomatic response.
Check the calendar, it must be U.S. presidential campaign
season again. If things play out as they have in the past, the
Chinese will bide their time until the election is over and see
who they have to deal with. And if the challenger wins, they can
expect a softer line once they actually enter the Oval Office.
This year, however, with the United States in serious
financial trouble and the advent of what many call the "China
century", analysts say there may be more to the exchanges than
just a playout of rhetoric.
There are months to go before the real drama unfolds, and
the war of words could breed more vocal nationalism on both
sides of the Pacific that would have to be closely managed to
avoid a serious test of Sino-U.S. relations, they said.
Pressure could come from many directions.
The two powers start this campaign season from much
different places. In 2008, China's main focus was ensuring it
carried out a successful Olympics and looking inwardly to ensure
it held potentially destabilising unrest in check.
Today, a more confident China is the world's second largest
economy with a rapidly modernising military, and has seen the
United States taken down a peg as it struggles to turn its own
economy around. European countries mired in a debt crisis are as
likely to head to Beijing as Washington for help.
"I think more and more Americans view China as a potential
threat," said Sun Zhe, an expert on U.S.-China relations at the
Institute of International Studies at Tsinghua University.
"From this perspective, next year's election could bring
more fierce criticism ... and turn China into a bulls-eye."
Both Washington and Beijing could find it difficult to
manage the "mutual criticism among the public in both countries"
and its impact on economic and trade conflict, Sun said.
Hot button issues like an imminent U.S. arms package for
Taiwan, the democratic island that China regards as its own, can
inflame passions in the unpredictable Chinese blogging
community, a key gauge for measuring popular opinion in China.
For Washington, the question is whether voters will link
economic woes to complaints that Beijing keeps its yuan currency
artificially weak at the expense of American jobs.
BOTH PRESIDENTS CHANGE
In addition, as the United States decides on its president,
China will be doing the same, albeit without the popular vote.
President Hu Jintao is preparing to hand power to a younger
generation of leaders headed by anointed successor Xi Jinping.
China would prefer a stable international climate to accompany
its desires for domestic tranquility during the transition.
Xi, who has already spent considerable time getting to know
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, is due to become party chief at a
Communist Party Congress in the fall of 2012 and president at a
parliament session in March 2013.
For the moment, with just over a year to go to the U.S.
election, the actors have appeared on cue.
Republican Mitt Romney this month called China a "cheater"
at trade and promised that if he were elected he would slap
tariffs on Chinese imports and label Beijing a currency
manipulator if it did not quickly move to float its currency.
China's state media shot back, with Xinhua calling Romney's
bid to play the "China card" both absurd and meaningless. The
People's Daily overseas edition weighed in, saying it was common
for U.S. politicians to "summon the clouds with a turn of the
hand, and the rain with another", or use trickery and deceit, on
the campaign trail.
The Foreign Ministry offered a more diplomatic suggestion
that sound China-U.S. relations served the interests of both
sides.
It is familiar terrain.
In the 1992 campaign, Bill Clinton criticised President
George Bush of for "coddling dictators in Beijing" and sending
envoys to China in the wake of the bloody 1989 crackdown on
pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square. After election,
Clinton charted a course on China similar to Bush, renewing most
favored nation status and delinking human rights from trade
issues.
Ahead of the 2000 election, challenger George W. Bush took
aim at Clinton's description of China as a "strategic partner",
preferring "strategic competitor" and tougher trade policies.
Taking a tough stance after assuming office, Bush said he
would "do whatever it takes" to defend Taiwan, angering China.
But after the Sept. 11 attacks on New York and Washington, China
joined the U.S.-led war on terror and relations began to warm.
Within three years, Bush -- elbow to elbow with Premier Wen
Jiabao in the Oval Office -- was warning Taiwan's
independence-leaning President Chen Shui-bian not to upset the
status quo.
AND AFTER THAT
On the 2008 U.S. campaign trail, challengers took aim at
Beijing's currency policy, including then Illinois Senator
Barack Obama, who characterised China as neither friend, nor
enemy but a competitor. He vowed to be a tough negotiator and to
"take them to the mat" if they were manipulating their currency.
While Obama had a less bellicose campaign approach than his
predecessors, his administration has yet to formally declare
China a "currency manipulator" and he again has engaged China.
China's government has become more sophisticated over the
years in understanding the U.S. campaign cycle, and now, with
its growing global prominence, largely avoids taking the bait.
"The Chinese practice is to leave some room for future
cooperation. They don't want to make an enemy before the person
is even elected," said Jia Qingguo, a U.S.-China relations
expert and associate dean of the School of International Studies
at Peking University in Beijing.
"The Chinese government will feel the pressure (from Chinese
public opinion) but unless the U.S. does something that the
Chinese government perceives as harming China's so-called core
national interests, I think it will exercise restraint in the
face of criticism," Jia said.
One issue where China might be forced to respond strongly is
the hefty U.S. arms package for Taiwan, Jia said. The Obama
administration was expected to formally notify Congress this
week of a multi-billion dollar deal including an upgrade for
Taiwan's aging fleet of F-16s.
On the U.S. side, Republicans who have traditionally
championed free trade and free flows of capital are starting to
treat China as a "whipping boy", said China expert Kenneth
Lieberthal at the Brookings Institution.
It remains to be seen whether Romney's position is simple
campaign politics, or a more significant shift on behalf of his
backers in the business community who may be demanding a more
level playing field in China, a scenario that could add to
tension.
"If his views reflect theirs, it means that U.S. firms with
substantial interests in China have shifted their position in
ways that could prove momentous for future relations between the
world's two largest economies," William Galston, a senior fellow
in governance studies also at Brookings, said in a column.
It also remains unclear if the election trail rhetoric will
linger after the confetti has been swept off the stage.
"Whether the American leadership will deflect the Republican
criticism by taking a more hardline stance toward China has yet
to be seen," the People's Daily said.
"In the face of this noise, we must be clear-headed, down to
earth, and focus on our own development. This is in the
long-term interests of the Chinese people."
(Additional reporting by Paul Eckert in Washington; Editing by
Robert Birsel)