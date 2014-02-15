BEIJING Feb 15 China and the United States, the
world's top emitters of greenhouse gases, pledged on Saturday to
work together to attenuate the effects of global climate change.
"China and the United States will work together ... to
collaborate through enhanced policy dialogue, including the
sharing of information regarding their respective post-2020
plans to limit greenhouse gas emissions," according to a
U.S.-China joint statement issued at the end of U.S. Secretary
of State John Kerry's whirlwind Beijing visit.
The two sides "commit to devote significant effort and
resources to secure concrete results" by the Sixth U.S.-China
Strategic and Economic Dialogue later this year, the statement
added.
"Both sides reaffirm their commitment to contribute
significantly to successful 2015 global efforts to meet this
challenge," the statement said.
International talks to try to agree on a successor to the
1997 Kyoto Protocol, the first and only international agreement
to tackle climate change, are due to be held in Paris next year.
The United States never ratified the Kyoto deal.
A new global pact might include pledges on curbing
greenhouse gas emissions and measures to enable the poorest
nations to adapt better to climate change.
Kerry welcomed Chinese cooperation.
"This is a unique, cooperative effort between China and the
United States and we have hopes that it will help to set an
example for global leadership and global seriousness on the
issue of next year's climate negotiation," Kerry told reporters
before departing for Jakarta.
"China and the United States will put an extra effort into
exchanging information and discussing policies that will help
both of us to be able to develop and lead on the standards that
need to be announced next year for the global climate change
agreement," Kerry said.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said in a
report last September they were more convinced than ever that
humans are the main culprits for global warming, and predicted
the impact from greenhouse gas emissions could linger for
centuries.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said the study was a call
for governments, many of which have been focused on spurring
weak economies rather than fighting climate change, to work to
reach a planned U.N. accord in 2015 to combat global warming.
Ban is seeking to re-energize the global climate change
debate and boost the U.N.'s role. He has appointed former New
York city mayor Michel Bloomberg, former Ghana president John
Kufuor and former Norwegian prime minister Jens Stoltenberg as
special envoys on climate change.
