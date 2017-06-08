(Corrects day in first paragraph to Thursday from Friday)
BEIJING, June 8 The state of California and
China's Tsinghua University will establish the U.S.-China
Climate Change Institute to cooperate on technology and research
in the battle against global warming, the two sides announced on
Thursday.
President Donald Trump announced last week that he would
withdraw the United States from the 2015 Paris climate change
accord. The decision prompted concerns that joint initiatives by
China and the United States, the world's two biggest sources of
climate warming greenhouse gases, would come under threat.
But California has promised to step up cooperation,
announcing on Tuesday it would work with China's science
ministry to develop and commercialise know-how on carbon capture
and storage and other clean energy technologies.
