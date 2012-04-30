Lorenzo Servitje, co-founder of Mexican breadmaker Bimbo, dies at 98
MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 Lorenzo Servitje, one of the original founders of globally successful Mexican breadmaker Bimbo, has died at 98, the company said on Friday.
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Monday she would discuss every issue between the United States and China, including human rights, in Beijing this week but she declined specific comment on the case of dissident Chen Guangcheng.
"A constructive relationship includes talking very frankly about those areas where we do not agree, including human rights. That is the spirit that is guiding me as I take off for Beijing tonight and I can certainly guarantee that we will be discussing every mater including human rights that is pending between us," Clinton said at a news conference. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON, Feb 3 British supermarkets have taken to rationing shoppers to three iceberg lettuces per visit after bad weather hit growing conditions in Spain, leading to a shortage in supplies that is set to continue through to March.
PARIS, Feb 3 LVMH said on Friday it had set up LVMH Luxury Ventures, a vehicle destined to invest in small, promising fashion, cosmetics or accessories companies.