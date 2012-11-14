* Chinese consumers willing to pay more for U.S. goods
* Quality, durability drive reputation
* U.S. consumers motivated by patriotism
By Nick Zieminski
NEW YORK, Nov 14 "Made in USA" seems to resonate
well beyond the USA
Consumers in China are willing to pay a premium for certain
products labeled "Made in USA" because they see them as more
durable and of higher quality, a new study found.
The report, by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), found 61
percent of Chinese consumers would pay more for a product made
in the United States. When products are of similar price or
quality, about 47 percent prefer the U.S.-made alternative, more
than double the number who would pick the Chinese-made item.
"The Chinese consumer is quietly concerned about what
they're getting," said Hal Sirkin, a BCG senior partner and
co-author of the BCG study.
Consumers are responding to recent cases of lead paint in
toys, tainted milk and other scandals that, in some cases, led
to severe penalties for those responsible. As more Chinese enter
the middle class, they will increasingly look for value in the
goods they buy rather than just the lowest price, which will
pressure Chinese manufacturers to improve quality, Sirkin said.
Chinese consumers' preference for U.S. goods, of course, is
not as strong as U.S. consumers', and its causes are different:
Chinese shoppers more often cite durability and environmental
impact than do shoppers in the United States.
But the survey still shows a potential advantage for
manufacturers or retailers of consumer products, who may be able
to charge higher prices for goods made in the United States.
BCG cited several examples of U.S.-based manufacturing: Dell
Inc makes computers; Google Inc makes
Motorola-branded phones; and General Electric Co
manufactures home appliances in Kentucky.
PREMIUM FOR U.S. GOODS
The survey of more than 5,000 consumers helps support the
argument that more manufacturers should base production in the
United States, according to BCG.
As the cost of producing and shipping goods from China
rises, more U.S. manufacturers are expected to expand U.S.
capacity, BCG predicts. And as U.S. factories churn out more
autos and auto parts, electrical equipment and furniture, they
could spark an industrial renaissance with 5 million new jobs,
it says.
BCG recommends retailers lock in U.S. suppliers to attract
shoppers, and is advising consumer brands to make their U.S.
sourcing as visible as possible. For now, relatively few do.
"If you're going to have things that have a long life, like
mechanics' hand tools, there's real premiums for 'Made in USA'
over a foreign brand because the quality is better," Sirkin
said. He named Stanley brand tools as an example.
In both the United States and China, more than 80 percent of
those polled cite quality as a reason to pay more for U.S.
goods. Baby food, household appliances, tires, car parts and
furniture are items for which most people are willing to pay a
premium, generally of 10 percent or less.
Some categories are outliers: shoppers in China would pay 77
percent more for U.S.-made athletic shoes, a status symbol.
Patriotism motivates U.S. consumers. More than nine in 10
cited domestic jobs as a reason for choosing "Made in USA"
goods. Overall, 81 percent of Americans are likely to pay more
for goods that carry the "Made in USA" label. More than a
quarter of people are willing to pay at least 10 percent more
for appliances, furniture, and baby food.
The BCG study, to be published Thursday, focused on consumer
goods rather than pricy capital equipment geared toward business
and government. It found only minor differences in attitudes
based on age, income and whether respondents had children.
The appeal of U.S. goods is by no means universal, however.
French consumers see U.S.-made mobile phones, shoes or baby toys
as less valuable than local equivalents, and almost two-thirds
of Germans would pay more for German products.