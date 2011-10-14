BEIJING Oct 14 Chinese Vice Premier Li Keqiang made Beijing's highest level public warning yet against a United States Congress bill aimed at the yuan, telling former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on Friday that the bill could hinder global recovery.

Beijing has already repeatedly decried the U.S. legislation, which would let Washington slap countervailing duties on goods from nations deemed to subsidise exports by undervaluing their currencies, including China's yuan, which many lawmakers say is held drastically low against the dollar.

Li is the man most likely to succeed Premier Wen Jiabao, who retires as head of government in early 2013, and Li's comments to Rice marked China's most senior public denunciation since the Senate passed the bill this week.

"China expresses its serious concern about the bill on the renminbi exchange rate passed by the United States Senate," Li told Rice, who has been visiting Beijing, according to the official Xinhua news agency. The renminbi, or "people's money", is another name for the yuan.

"Politicizing economic and trade problems will not solve the United States' own economic and employment problems, and will only harm Sino-American economic and trade ties, and also hinder global economic recovery and sustainable development," Li added.

China was also recently riled by the Obama administration's decision to approve a new set of arms sales offers to Taiwan, the self-ruled island that Beijing calls an illegitimate breakaway from mainland rule.

But Li's published comments did not explicitly mention that dispute, and instead he made a general call for Washington to respect China's "core" interests.

"Currently, China-U.S. relations are generally maintaining stable development," said Li, according to Xinhua.

Chinese officials have warned that the currency bill could trigger a "trade war" of escalating protectionist tit-for-tat retaliation if it becomes law.

But the bill faces high hurdles to becoming law. Before Obama could be forced to decide whether to sign off on the bill, it must first win approval from the House of Representatives, where key Republicans have said they dislike the tariff threat.

China controls the pace of yuan exchange rate movements by setting a daily mid-point from which the currency can rise or fall 0.5 percent versus the dollar each day.

China says it is committed to gradual currency reform and notes the yuan has risen 30 percent since July 2005, when Beijing revalued the currency. (Reporting by Chris Buckley; editing by Ron Askew)