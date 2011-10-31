* G20 to focus on need for greater currency flexibility
WASHINGTON Oct 31 Greater currency flexibility
from China and other emerging economies will be reviewed by G20
leaders this week as they focus on the need for balanced global
economic growth, a top U.S. Treasury official said on Monday.
"In China and other surplus emerging market economies,
allowing exchange rates to appreciate to reflect market forces
is the most powerful near-term tool to accelerate the shift to
domestic consumption," said Lael Brainard, undersecretary of
the Treasury for International Affairs.
President Barack Obama will attend the Group of 20
gathering of leaders on Nov. 3 and 4 in Cannes, France, and his
administration has said that he will continue to push China's
President Hu Jintao to allow the yuan to rise further.
U.S. senators earlier this month passed legislation to
punish China for what they claim are policies that keep the
yuan artificially cheap against the dollar to boost Chinese
exports into the Untied States, at the cost of U.S. jobs.
Obama has voiced reservations about the yuan currency bill,
which has little chance of becoming law because it is opposed
by Republicans who control the House of Representatives, but he
does believe the yuan is undervalued and needs to rise.
Brainard noted that emerging economies with trade surpluses
-- of which the largest by far is China -- have already
committed to the G20 to allow their currencies to achieve
greater flexibility to reflect economic fundamentals.
Furthermore, with Europe and U.S. growth likely to be
subdued for a while, it made sense for China to focus
internally and abandon an "outdated" export-driven growth
model.
"They are looking at the same numbers we are," she told a
briefing at the White House. "So it's very much in China's own
interest ... to shift to domestic consumption-led growth rather
than relying on an outdated growth model based on net exports
to advanced economies where demand is likely to be weak for
some time," she said.
