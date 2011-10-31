WASHINGTON Oct 31 China's move to allow its
currency to appreciate is a "powerful tool" to encourage
domestic demand, a top U.S. Treasury official said on Monday.
"As we look at the rebalancing agenda, emerging market
economies that have surpluses will continue to move forward on
their commitments to rebalance demand by allowing their
exchange rates to appreciate in line with market forces --
which is the most powerful tool they have to encourage the
pivot to domestic consumption-led growth," said Under Secretary
for International Affairs Lael Brainard.
(Reporting by Alister Bull and Deborah Charles)