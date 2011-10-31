WASHINGTON Oct 31 China's move to allow its currency to appreciate is a "powerful tool" to encourage domestic demand, a top U.S. Treasury official said on Monday.

"As we look at the rebalancing agenda, emerging market economies that have surpluses will continue to move forward on their commitments to rebalance demand by allowing their exchange rates to appreciate in line with market forces -- which is the most powerful tool they have to encourage the pivot to domestic consumption-led growth," said Under Secretary for International Affairs Lael Brainard.

(Reporting by Alister Bull and Deborah Charles)