WASHINGTON Dec 2 The United States and China have reached agreement on guidelines for requesting assistance on cyber crime or other malicious cyber activities, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The agreement was reached in talks in Washington this week among officials including U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson and Chinese Public Security Minister Guo Shengkun. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Ryan Woo)