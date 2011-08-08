SHANGHAI Aug 8 The chairman of China's Dagong Global Credit Rating Co said financial markets could face long-term turmoil after the downgrade of the U.S. credit rating by Standard & Poor's, China Securities Times reported on Monday.

Guan Jianzhong criticized Washington for not addressing the crux of the U.S. debt problems, adding he was pessimistic about the debt-paying ability and economic situation of the world's largest economy.

Guan said China faces "an element of risk" by holding U.S. treasuries that he said could depreciate in value, according to the paper. China held about $1.16 trillion in treasuries as of May.

The Beijing-based rating agency, little known outside of China and a relative newcomer to sovereign debt rating, downgraded the U.S. last week to A with a negative outlook.

That ranked the U.S. creditworthiness on par with the agency's rating for countries including Spain, Estonia and South Africa. Dagong's outlook does not necessarily represent the Chinese government's view, however, its analysis often runs in tandem with statements from government officials.

To bring the debt problem under control, Guan said, the U.S. will have to stop using credit to spur economic growth, lower the costs of carrying out its foreign diplomatic strategies and cut welfare costs for its people, he was quoted as saying.

On Friday, U.S. rating agency Standard & Poor's cut the prized 'AAA' rating of the U.S. to 'AA+', on concerns about the nation's budget deficits and climbing debt burden, while Moody's affirmed its top rating but shifted to a negative outlook.

That downgrade drew a blast of criticism over the weekend from official media in China, the biggest foreign holder of U.S. treasuries, and deepened investors' alarm over the euro zone crisis.

Chinese policymakers so far have refrained from comment.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Sunday that the country's treasury debt was as safe as it was before. (Reporting by Carrie Ho and Lu Jianxin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Ken Wills)