BEIJING Aug 17 The United States must shoulder its responsibilities and take steps to soothe China's concerns over the security of its U.S. government debt holdings, a front-page editorial in the overseas edition of the People's Daily said on Wednesday.

The commentary by Shen Dingli, a professor with Fudan University in Shanghai, was published to outline the key topics for U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's China visit, which will start on Wednesday evening.

"China, as the biggest foreign creditor of the United States and the largest foreign holder of dollar assets, is naturally more concerned about U.S. policies than others," Shen wrote.

"We deeply understand that joint action would help the United States to overcome the difficulties, and we hope the visit of U.S. Vice President can help bilateral communications and dialogue," Shen added.

The People's Daily is the mouthpiece of China's Communist Party.

Biden's visit to China is part of a trip that will include stops in Mongolia and Japan in what the White House views as further outreach to a continent at the top of its foreign priority list.

The commentary also said that Tibet, Taiwan and the South China Sea issues should be discussed.

"The U.S. has made worrisome moves recently. Free navigation in the South China Sea has not been interrupted but the U.S. is frequently showing its muscles and this won't help regional stability," Shen said.

Separately, the People's Daily said it had conducted an exclusive interview with Biden in Washington and paraphrased comments from Biden were published in Chinese.

In those comments, Biden did not mention specific debt or geo-political issues but said he welcomed Chinese businesses to invest in the United States. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Don Durfee; Editing by Ken Wills)