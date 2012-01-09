BEIJING Jan 9 The United States' expanded
military presence in Asia is based on a miscalculation of
Beijing's intent to modernise its military defences, China said
on Monday, taking a tempered stance in its first official
response to Washington's plan.
The United States unveiled a defence strategy last week to
boost capacity in Asia, an attempt to counter China's growing
ability to check U.S. power in the region, that comes with a
pledged reduction in the overall size of U.S. forces.
"The accusation targeting China in the document has no
basis, and is fundamentally unrealistic," Foreign Ministry
spokesman Liu Weimin said at a regular news conference, in
response to a question from state media about whether China
poses a threat to U.S. security.
"China adheres to the path of peaceful development, an
independent and peaceful foreign policy and a defensive national
defence policy," Liu added.
"The modernisation and development of our national defence
forces suit China's development and objective security needs. It
is an active factor of promoting peace and stability in the
region and does not present a threat to any country."
China's responses to the United States' push to shore up its
security presence in Asia have been restrained since last year,
with Beijing policy-makers eager to avoid diplomatic fireworks
with an impending political succession preoccupying the ruling
Communist Party.
Still, there is growing concern in the United States and
Asia about China's military developments in recent years.
China has been expanding its naval might, with submarines
and a maiden aircraft carrier, and has also increased its
missile and surveillance capabilities, extending its offensive
reach in the region and unnerving its neighbours.
Beijing, however, is concerned that Washington's new defence
posture, as it turns away from wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, is
aimed at encircling it and could hobble its growing power.
Under the new strategy, the United States will maintain its
large bases in Japan and South Korea, while deploying U.S.
Marines, navy ships and aircraft to Darwin in Australia's
Northern Territories.
The U.S. Navy has also said it will station several new
coastal combat ships in Singapore and perhaps in the
Philippines.
The disputed ownership of oil-rich reefs and islands in the
South China Sea, through which $5 trillion dollars in trade
sails annually, is one of the biggest security threats in Asia.
China is seen as increasingly assertive on the high seas,
with several incidents in the past year in the South China Sea,
waters claimed wholly or in part by China, Taiwan, the
Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei.
