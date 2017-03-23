Russia's Putin says bridge to Crimea is on schedule
MOSCOW, June 15 Construction of a bridge to connect mainland Russia with Crimea is on schedule, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
BEIJING, March 23 China said on Thursday the United States should respect its air defence identification zone (ADIZ), after CNN reported China had warned a U.S. bomber it was illegally flying inside China's self-declared zone in the East China Sea.
China declared the zone, in which aircraft are supposed to identify themselves to Chinese authorities, in the East China Sea in 2013, which the United States and Japan have refused to recognise.
CNN, citing the US Pacific Air Forces, said the B-1 bomber was flying near South Korea on Sunday, and that its pilots responded to Chinese air traffic controllers saying they were carrying out routine operations in international airspace, and that the aircraft did not deviate from its flight path.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said she had not heard of the matter, and referred questions to the Defence Ministry, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
"But, generally speaking, I hope that in this region all countries' actions consider the security concerns of relevant countries and be beneficial for mutual trust, peace and stability between countries," Hua told a daily news briefing.
"The United States has its own ADIZs. I think if this matter is true, they should respect China's relevant ADIZ rights," she added, without elaborating. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)
MOSCOW, June 15 Russia's medium-term plans in Syria include improving capability of the Syrian armed forces which would allow to relocate Russian troops in the country to the existing Russian bases, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
BUDAPEST, June 15 Prosecutors said on Thursday there was nothing Hungarian authorities could have done to prevent the deaths of 71 migrants in a lorry found by an Austrian motorway at the height of Europe's migrant crisis in 2015.