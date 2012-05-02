(Adds quotes, details)
BEIJING May 2 Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng
has left the U.S. embassy in Beijing "of his own volition" after
being there for six days, state media said on Wednesday, as
China denounced the United States for interfering in its
internal affairs.
A brief report by the Xinhua news agency broke China's media
silence on the case, which began days before China and the
United States were due to hold high-level talks in Beijing.
A senior U.S. official confirmed that Chen was out of the
embassy, where he had gone after fleeing from house arrest in
his home province of Shandong on April 21.
"Chen Guangcheng has arrived at a medical facility in
Beijing where he will receive medical treatment and be reunited
with his family," said the official who requested anonymity.
China's Foreign Ministry said it was extremely unhappy the
embassy had taken Chen in.
"It must be pointed out that the United States Embassy took
the Chinese citizen Chen Guangcheng into the embassy in an
irregular manner, and China expresses its strong dissatisfaction
over this," ministry spokesman Liu Weimin said in a statement
carried by Xinhua.
"The U.S. method was interference in Chinese domestic
affairs, and this is totally unacceptable to China. China
demands that the United States apologise over this, thoroughly
investigate this incident, punish those who are responsible, and
give assurances that such incidents will not recur."
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrived in China on
Wednesday for the top-level talks that risk being upstaged by
the Chen case.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Chris Buckley and Andrew Quinn;
Editing by Ken Wills and Nick Macfie)