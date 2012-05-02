BEIJING May 2 U.S. officials said on Wednesday
that U.S. embassy staff had helped the blind Chinese dissident
Chen Guangcheng enter the mission in Beijing after he escaped
from house arrest.
The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that
Chen plans to remain in China where the United States would
continue to monitor how he was being treated.
"This was an extraordinary case involving exceptional
circumstances, and we do not anticipate that it will be
repeated," one of the officials said.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley and Andrew Quinn; Writing by Ben
Blanchard; Editing by Ken Wills)