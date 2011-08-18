BEIJING Aug 18 China and the United States "have a responsibility to strengthen macro-economic policy coordination and together boost market confidence," Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping told visiting U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday, according to Chinese state media.

Xi's remarks were published on the website of the People's Daily newspaper (www.people.com.cn), and the published comments from his talks with Biden did not mention the Standard & Poor's recent downgrade of U.S. long-term creditworthiness.

Xi told Biden that, as the world's two biggest economies, their countries should work together through the G20 group, to promote global economic recovery. (Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Ken Wills)