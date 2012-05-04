BEIJING May 4 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner told Chinese President Hu Jintao on Friday that China's moves toward a more market-oriented exchange rate system were "very promising".

"We consider the broad direction of the economic reforms that you have laid out - to move to a more market oriented exchange rate system, to expand consumption and domestic demand, to open up the Chinese economy further to foreign competition, to create a more modern financial sector - we think these are very promising reforms," Geithner said in the Great Hall of the People. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ken Wills)