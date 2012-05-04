BEIJING May 4 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner told Chinese President Hu Jintao on Friday that China's
moves toward a more market-oriented exchange rate system were
"very promising".
"We consider the broad direction of the economic reforms
that you have laid out - to move to a more market oriented
exchange rate system, to expand consumption and domestic demand,
to open up the Chinese economy further to foreign competition,
to create a more modern financial sector - we think these are
very promising reforms," Geithner said in the Great Hall of the
People.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard;
Editing by Ken Wills)