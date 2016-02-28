BEIJING Feb 28 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
said on Sunday that it was critical for China to continue moving
toward a more market-oriented exchange rate and clearly
communicate its actions to the market.
Lew made the remarks during a meeting with Chinese Vice
Premier Wang Yang in Beijing, following a G20 finance ministers'
summit in Shanghai.
Earlier this month, Lew reiterated to Wang the importance of
transitioning to a market-determined exchange rate in an orderly
and transparent way. Lew also urged Beijing to clearly
communicate its exchange rate policies and actions to financial
markets.
The world's top economies declared on Saturday after the
meeting that they need to look beyond ultra-low interest rates
and printing money to shake the global economy out of its
torpor, while renewing their focus on structural reform to spark
activity.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Richard Borsuk)