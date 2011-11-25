(Adds ministry and analyst quotes)
By Michael Martina
BEIJING Nov 25 China on Friday announced
an investigation into U.S. government policy and subsidy support
for renewable energy, weeks after the United States decided to
probe sales of Chinese-made solar panels.
The announcement by the Commerce Ministry also comes after
China's solar industry association said on Tuesday that Chinese
solar companies may ask Beijing to launch an anti-dumping and
subsidy probe into imports of U.S. polysilicon, the raw material
used to make solar cells.
The tit-for-tat investigations underscore simmering trade
tensions between China and the United States, as leaders warn of
a rising tide of protectionism amid gloomy global economic
tidings.
U.S. vitriol over what it says is China's undervalued
currency tops frictions, and U.S. President Barack Obama has
taken China to task in recent discussions of trade barriers,
having said China is now "grown up" and should act that way in
internatonal affairs.
"The Ministry of Commerce has decided to initiate a trade
barrier investigation into policy support and subsidies for the
U.S. renewable energy sector," a statement on the ministry's
website (www.mofcom.gov.cn) said.
It said Chinese companies argued that the U.S. policies
"constitute a trade barrier against the export of Chinese
renewable energy products to the United States".
The companies complained that U.S. measures "violated the
United States' commitments under World Trade Organization rules,
and are an unreasonable barrier and restriction on China's
renewable energy industry, reducing the competitiveness of
Chinese products in the U.S. market".
The investigation would cover programmes from the states of
Washington, Massachusetts, Ohio, New Jersey and California, the
statement said, and include wind energy, solar and hydro
technology products.
"During the investigation, the investigating agency may
engage in consultations with the U.S. government concerning the
measures in question," the ministry said.
An unnamed ministry official said in a separate statement
that the ministry would "fairly and objectively evaluate" the
U.S. policy and subsidy measures identified by the China Chamber
of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic
Products and the China New Energy Chamber of Commerce.
The official added that the ministry would consider
"initiating the WTO dispute resolution process" if justified.
Earlier this month, the ministry said it was "greatly
concerned" about Washington's probe into whether China was
selling solar panels in the U.S. at unfair discounts and that
its investigation could hurt U.S.-China energy cooperation.
While the U.S. probe threatens to deprive Chinese rivals of
a large chunk of the solar market, analysts say U.S. solar firms
also risk losing some of the business too if the dispute
escalates into a major rift.
"I think this is a political game more than an actual
dispute between producers in China and the U.S.," said Keith Li,
an analyst at CIMB Research in Hong Kong.
The United States was a significant net exporter of solar
products in 2010, including to China, according to U.S. industry
group Solar Energy Industries Association. Total U.S. exports of
solar energy products were $5.6 billion, with net exports
totalling $2 billion.
U.S. imports of solar panels from China rose to $1.5 billion
in 2010 from $640 million in 2009.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Additional reporting by Chris
Buckley and Leonora Walet in Hong Kong; Editing by Nick Macfie)