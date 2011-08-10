BRIEF-Rave Restaurant Group announces extension of rights offering
* Rave Restaurant Group, Inc announces extension of rights offering
BEIJING Aug 10 The United States is likely to launch a new round of quantitative monetary easing, China's top economic planner said on Wednesday, and warned that looser monetary policy would fuel global price pressures.
The comment from the National Development and Reform Commission was published on its website, and is similar to recent remarks.
It did not explain why it thought a third round of quantitative easing in the United States was likely. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Meridian Mining Se - offering of units of company at a price of c$0.70 per unit for aggregate proceeds of up to c$9 million
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Shareholders in GfK have tendered 14.5 percent of stock in the German market researcher to private equity firm KKR, still short of a minimum threshold only hours before KKR's offer expires, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.