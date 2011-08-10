BEIJING Aug 10 The United States is likely to launch a new round of quantitative monetary easing, China's top economic planner said on Wednesday, and warned that looser monetary policy would fuel global price pressures.

The comment from the National Development and Reform Commission was published on its website, and is similar to recent remarks.

It did not explain why it thought a third round of quantitative easing in the United States was likely. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ken Wills)