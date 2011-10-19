(Adds comment from Chinese vice premier, paragraph 14)
By Michael Martina
BEIJING Oct 19 A group of U.S. governors
visiting China skirted national-level bilateral trade frictions
on Wednesday and instead made their best pitches for Chinese
investment they hope will spur their foundering economies back
home.
Delegation leader and Washington state Governor Christine
Gregoire, whose state's top trade partner is China despite the
long border it shares with Canada, said a controversial U.S.
bill targeting China's currency had taken a back seat.
"Actually, I am surprised that it didn't come up more in our
conversation," she told Reuters on the sidelines of the second
U.S.-China Governors Forum in Beijing.
Last week, the U.S. Senate approved a bill to pressure China
to raise the value of its yuan against the dollar, which many
U.S. lawmakers contend is undervalued by as much as 15 to 40
percent, giving Chinese companies a price advantage in
international markets.
The bill is sitting in the House of Representatives, where
Speaker John Boehner, the top Republican in Congress, has called
it "dangerous" because of its potential to start a trade war.
Beijing says the bill violates World Trade Organization
rules and could spur a trade war that would jeopardize global
economic recovery if it became law.
"There was a recognition that there are economic issues but
that there is also a layer of politics that we are going to have
to understand over the course of the next year, and not let
politics interfere with what we are trying to create here,"
Gregoire said.
What they are trying to create are jobs -- American jobs.
The visit, which grew out of Chinese President Hu Jintao's
visit to the United States in January, marked something of a
reversal of decades-old dynamics, when Chinese delegations
crossed the Pacific to sell their manufacturing capabilities.
U.S. lawmakers are wrangling over U.S. President Barack
Obama's job bill, which was designed to ease stubborn
unemployment figures and create an estimated 2 million jobs with
a mixture of stimulus spending and tax cuts for the middle class
and small businesses.
On Wednesday, Gregoire and the governors from Hawaii,
Georgia, North Carolina and the U.S. territories of Guam and the
Northern Mariana Islands, had the ears of their counterparts
from Chinese provinces.
Gregoire said the United States needed to work harder to
"dispel all of the misinformation" that Chinese investment was
not welcome in the United States.
"We welcome those who want to do business, those who want to
invest, and the people of China to come as tourists to our
country. And we are going to do everything that we can in the
months and years ahead to make that clear," she told the forum.
China's official Xinhua news agency cited Vice Premier Wang
Qishan as telling the governors it was necessary to be "clearly
aware" that "politicizing bilateral economic issues will distort
bilateral economic ties and badly hurt the interests of the two
peoples, as (the) global economic situation still remains grim".
FDI, PLEASE
China's foreign direct investment, which involves buying or
setting up businesses rather than simply investing in financial
market assets such as U.S. Treasuries, has been growing at a
phenomenal pace.
It jumped from $12 billion in 2005 to $57 billion in 2009,
despite the global recession and financial crisis that year,
according to a report from a Columbia University think
tank.
Wednesday's talks let U.S. governors make their best pitches
to Communist Party officials and governors from eight Chinese
provinces.
"First of all, our home prices are very low, our cost of
living likewise is very low," Georgia Governor Nathan Deal said,
adding that creating jobs was his top priority in office.
"Our manufacturing labour costs are lower than those of most
of our competitors, and the cost of utilities are also lower
than most other states. Georgia is a right to work state, and
labor union membership is extremely low," he said.
North Carolina Governor Bev Perdue made a hard sell on her
state's educated work force, biotech industry and its tourism
industry.
The Communist Party boss of the wealthy eastern province of
Zhejiang, Zhao Hongzhu, requested U.S. technology that China
needs and that American businesses have been hesitant to sell
over security and intellectual property concerns.
"The products that the United States needs, so long as they
are made in Zhejiang, we will sell them without hesitation. The
products that we need, we hope that the United States will not
hesitate to sell to us, especially in high-tech industries," he
said.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)