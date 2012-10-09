BEIJING Oct 9 China rejected on Tuesday as
"groundless" U.S. accusations that two top Chinese telecoms
equipment makers posed a security risk.
The U.S. House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee
urged American companies on Monday to stop doing business with
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp.
, warning that China could use equipment made by the
companies to spy on certain communications and threaten vital
systems through computerized links.
"This report by the relevant committee of the U.S. Congress,
based on subjective suspicions, no solid foundation and on the
grounds of national security, has made groundless accusations
against China," Shen Danyang, a spokesman for China's Commerce
Ministry, said in a statement on the ministry's website.
The U.S. recommendation would exclude Chinese businesses
from carrying out their normal operations in the United States
and participating in fair competition, Shen said.
"The Chinese side expresses its serious concern and strong
opposition," he said.
The urging by the U.S. congressional committee comes at a
very sensitive time for U.S.-China relations, ahead of the U.S.
presidential and congressional elections and a transition of
power to a new leadership in China. It has raised fears of
retaliation by China.
The statement from the ministry came a day after the Foreign
Ministry said that Huawei and ZTE operated according to market
rules. Both companies have denied the allegations in the report.
The congressional report violates the rules of the free
market espoused by the United States, Shen said, adding that it
was not conducive to cooperation between China and the United
States.
"I hope the United States will abandon the practice of
discrimination against Chinese companies, act on the open
principles of cooperation to earnestly create a fair and
equitable market environment for the businesses of the two
countries, and promote the smooth development of Sino-U.S.
bilateral economic and trade cooperation," Shen said.