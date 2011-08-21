UPDATE 1-Indonesian court postpones hearing in billion-dollar dispute of Goldman, tycoon
* Goldman has countersued Tjokrosaputro claiming reputational damage
CHENGDU China Aug 21 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday said the United States would never default and repeated assurances that China's big holdings of dollar assets are safe.
The United States has never defaulted and will never default, Biden told an audience in Sichuan, the southwest Chinese province that is the second and last stop of his five-day visit to China.
Biden also told the audience at Sichuan University in the provincial capital, Chengdu, that China's investments in U.S. assets are safe. (Reporting by Jeff Mason)
* Goldman has countersued Tjokrosaputro claiming reputational damage
KINSHASA, Feb 7 Three police officers and one assailant were killed early on Tuesday in an armed attack on Banro Corp's Twangiza gold mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the company said.
BUCHAREST, Feb 7 Romania's president on Tuesday tore into the leftist-led government over a corruption decree that sparked a week of huge street protests, though he backed it to remain in power in a potential reprieve for Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu.