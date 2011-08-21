CHENGDU China Aug 21 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday said the United States would never default and repeated assurances that China's big holdings of dollar assets are safe.

The United States has never defaulted and will never default, Biden told an audience in Sichuan, the southwest Chinese province that is the second and last stop of his five-day visit to China.

Biden also told the audience at Sichuan University in the provincial capital, Chengdu, that China's investments in U.S. assets are safe. (Reporting by Jeff Mason)