By Chris Buckley and Paul Eckert
BEIJING/WASHINGTON, May 3 Blind Chinese
dissident Chen Guangcheng made a dramatic plea for help in a
cellphone call to a U.S. congressional hearing from his hospital
bed in Beijing, raising the pressure on President Barack Obama
over his administration's handling of the case.
Chen, a self-taught legal activist, sheltered in the U.S.
Embassy for six days until Wednesday. He left the embassy on the
same day that U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrived in
Beijing for talks aimed at improving economic and strategic
relations between the two superpowers.
But within hours, Chen changed his mind about a deal that
U.S. officials had said would allow him to relocate with his
family and pursue his studies at a university.
Thursday's U.S. congressional hearing on Chen's case took a
dramatic turn when a witness called the dissident on his
cellphone and relayed his appeal for help to members of Congress
and the media.
"I want to come to the U.S. to rest. I have not had a rest
in 10 years," Chen said, according to a translation by Bob Fu,
the president of Texas-based religious and human rights group
ChinaAid. Fu held his cellphone to the microphone so that Chen
could be heard, and translated his words.
Speaking from a Beijing hospital where he was reunited with
his wife on Wednesday and where he was being treated for a foot
injury, Chen said he wanted to meet Clinton to ask her for help
and to thank her.
He said villagers who had helped him were "receiving
retribution" and he was most concerned about the safety of his
mother and brothers, according to Fu's translation.
"I'm really scared for my other family members' lives," Chen
said. "They have installed seven video cameras and are in my
house."
A pack of camera crews and reporters have been waiting
outside Chen's hospital in Beijing, kept away from the entrance
by police. Radio Free Asia quoted Chen as saying he had received
no visits from friends and his phone service was unreliable.
CRITICISM MOUNTS
U.S. officials have defended their handling of the case, but
Republicans and Chen's supporters were critical, saying the
White House must ensure Chen's safety. He sought refuge in the
U.S. Embassy after escaping from house arrest in a village in
rural Shandong province on April 22.
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney said if the
reports were accurate, the U.S. Embassy "failed to put in place
the kind of verifiable measures that would ensure the safety of
Mr Chen and his family.
"If these reports are true, this is a dark day for freedom,
and it's a day of shame of the Obama administration," Romney
said during an event in Virginia on Thursday as he campaigns for
the November election.
China's Foreign Ministry declined to comment on Chen's
request to leave the country and repeated its criticism of the
way the United States had handled the issue as "unacceptable".
China has demanded an apology from the United States.
Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, chairwoman of the House
of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, said: "It should
have been obvious to U.S. officials all along that there is no
way to guarantee Mr Chen's safety so long as he is within reach
of the Chinese police state."
Some rights activists were also critical. "We have learned
that when people come to the United States Embassy they are not
in fact 100 percent safe," said Reggie Littlejohn, president of
the advocacy group Women's Rights Without Frontiers.
"They can be turned over to the Chinese authorities from
whom they were attempting to escape," she told a news conference
in Washington.
Fu of ChinaAid said Chen had told him that while he was at
the embassy, U.S. officials conveyed a message that if he didn't
leave that day his family would be returned to the village where
his family had lived "in hell" for years. Fu quoted Chen as
saying: "I felt great pressure to leave."
DECISION TO LEAVE
Chen, 40, is a legal activist who campaigned against forced
abortions under China's "one-child" policy.
U.S. officials say Chen left the embassy of his own free
will because he wanted to be reunited with his wife and
children. They said he wanted to remain in China and never asked
for asylum.
"He knew the stark choices in front of him," U.S. Ambassador
Gary Locke told reporters in Beijing on Thursday. "He knew and
was very aware that he might have to spend many, many years in
the embassy. But he was prepared to do that ...
"And he was fully aware of and talked about what might
happen to his family if he stayed in the embassy and they stayed
in the village in Shandong province."
In an interview with CNN, Ambassador Locke said U.S.
officials had spoken to Chen on Thursday. Asked if the United
States could promise Chen that it would get him out of China,
Locke replied: "We are not about to make promises that we cannot
keep."
Frank Wolf, a Republican representative from Virginia and
strident critic of Chinese rights practices, said the
administration was at best "naive" in its handling of the case.
"The administration has a moral obligation to protect Chen
and his family. To do anything less would be scandalous," Wolf
said.
Clinton and Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner were
scheduled to hold further talks in Beijing on Friday. Washington
had hoped the talks would secure more cooperation from China on
trade and international flashpoints such as North Korea, Iran
and Syria.
"TRAIN WRECK"
John Bolton, a former U.N. ambassador under President George
W. Bush and now an informal adviser to the Romney campaign, told
Fox News the situation was "a train wreck in process."
White House spokesman Jay Carney said the administration was
aware that Chen and his wife had had a change of heart and that
State Department officials were in discussions with Chen, his
wife and Chinese officials.
Carney pushed back against critics who have suggested that
U.S. diplomats, seeking to defuse the situation with Beijing,
had pressured Chen into his original decision to stay in China.
"And at every opportunity he expressed his desire to stay in
China, reunify with this family, continue his education and work
for reform in his country," Carney said. "There was no pressure
of any kind placed on him by U.S. officials."
The Chen case came at an tricky time for both nations: Obama
is anxious to portray an image of strength in his dealing with
foreign countries as he prepares for the election and China is
engaged in a leadership change later this year.
The carefully choreographed power transition in Beijing has
already been jarred by the downfall of ambitious senior
Communist Party official Bo Xilai after he was caught up in a
scandal linked to the apparent murder of a British businessman.
