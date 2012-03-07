By Andrew Quinn
| WASHINGTON, March 7
WASHINGTON, March 7 China's growing clout
means it can no longer selectively follow global rules and must
now demonstrate it can play a constructive role on international
issues such as the Syria crisis, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton said on Wednesday.
"The world is looking for China to play a role commensurate
with its new standing," Clinton said.
"We do believe that China will have to go further to fully
embrace its new role in the world, to give the world confidence
that it is going to ... play a positive role."
Clinton's remarks at an event marking the 40th anniversary
of U.S. President Richard Nixon's groundbreaking 1972 trip to
Beijing surveyed the growing interdependence between the United
States and China, now the world's second biggest economy.
Washington and Beijing have both sought to keep relations on
an even keel despite flare-ups over issues ranging from China's
exchange rate policy and human rights record to its decision to
side with Moscow in vetoing a U.N. Security Council resolution
calling for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to give up power.
Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping, widely expected to move
into the top job next year, recently concluded a U.S. visit
designed to show continuity and stability despite the almost
constant low-level diplomatic static between the two sides.
Clinton - who has visited China five times as secretary of
state - said Washington would keep working with Beijing to
develop a cooperative partnership that few envisioned possible
when they first set up diplomatic relations in 1979.
"This is, by definition, incredibly difficult. But we've
done difficult things before," she told the conference, which
included pivotal figures in U.S. China policy such as Nixon-era
Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, the architect of the 1972
presidential visit.
Clinton also laid out a series of expectations for China,
echoing growing U.S. calls for Beijing to become a more
responsible international partner on everything from trade
policy to global security.
"It is understandable that the international community wants
some confidence that a country's growing power will be used for
the benefit of all," Clinton said. "This is particularly true
for a country that has grown as rapidly and as dramatically as
China."
Clinton asserted that China must demonstrate it will use its
foreign policy to contribute more toward solving international
problems, citing Syria as an example.
She also said that Beijing, which announced it was boosting
military spending by 11.2 percent this year, needed to explain
its defense buildup to reassure its neighbors and avoid
misunderstandings.
Clinton said China must show if it is ready to sign on to a
"rules-based" system for global trade and investment, hearkening
back to repeated U.S. accusations that Beijing artificially
undervalues its currency and takes other short cuts to win
unfair trade advantages.
(Reporting By Andrew Quinn; Editing by Peter Cooney)