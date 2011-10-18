BEIJING Oct 18 United States Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner and Chinese Vice Premier Wang Qishan discussed
economic relations and the international outlook in a phone call
on Tuesday Beijing time, China's official Xinhua news agency
reported.
The brief report did not give any details of the discussions
between Geithner and Wang, who plays a key role in steering
Beijing's financial and economic policies.
The U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday it would delay
until later this year a ruling on whether China is manipulating
its yuan currency, which Democratic Party lawmakers have sought
to target in a bill that would punish Beijing for foreign
exchange controls.
Beijing has repeatedly decried the U.S. legislation, which
would let Washington slap countervailing duties on goods from
nations deemed to subsidise exports by undervaluing their
currencies, including China's yuan, which many lawmakers say is
held drastically low against the dollar.
There was no announcement about the phone conversation on
the U.S. Treasury Department's website.
Geithner said last month that China is holding to a
decades-old strategy to steal American intellectual property, in
a pointed statement reflecting U.S. officials' growing
impatience with Beijing.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Ken Wills)