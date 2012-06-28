BEIJING, June 28 China's top newspaper slammed
both U.S. presidential candidates on Thursday for playing the
"China card" in their election campaigns, saying the real
economic problems confronting the United States were being
ignored in the process.
In a strongly worded commentary, Communist Party mouthpiece
the People's Daily said it was a "tragedy" for U.S. politics
that the country's foreign relations were being sucked in to the
domestic presidential election.
"It's not hard to see that in their attacks on each other,
Obama and Romney are in competition to see 'who can be toughest
on China', and not who can have more strategic vision on
Sino-U.S. ties, or who can strengthen cooperation to resolve
U.S. economic problems," the paper wrote.
"Without a doubt, this is the wrong direction to go in, and
exposes for all to see the strategic short-sightedness of both
party's candidate."
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has repeatedly
pledged to get tougher with China on its trade and currency
practices, including pledging to quickly declare China a
currency manipulator if elected.
President Barack Obama has accused Romney, who founded and
led private equity firm Bain Capital, of outsourcing jobs to
both India and China.
The People's Daily said the reason for the attacks on China
had more to do with the United States' own dire economic issues,
including having yet to fully exit the shadow of the world
financial crisis.
The United States should take brave steps to expand
production and shift its reliance on consumer spending rather
than concentrate on beating up on China, it added.
"Talking down on China and coming up with all sorts of trade
protectionism is a cowardly way to avoid these problems," the
paper wrote. "Playing the 'China card' is not inspired, and
cannot save the U.S. economy."
The commentary was published under the pen name "Zhong
Sheng", meaning "Voice of China", which is often used to give
the paper's view on foreign policy issues.
However, it expressed hope that the candidates were really
only playing to the crowd, and that once the election was over
sanity would prevail.
"No matter who wins, once they get into the White House they
will have to return to reality, as in the final analysis the
United States needs China's cooperation on a great number of
issues. But those vicious words will be a millstone."
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ken Wills)