By Matt Spetalnick and Michael Martina
BEIJING Nov 12 The United States and China
announced a largely symbolic plan on Wednesday to implement new
limits on carbon emissions, the highlight of a summit between
Barack Obama and Xi Jinping in which both leaders played down
suggestions of differences and rivalry.
U.S. officials said the commitments by the world's two
biggest carbon polluters came after months of backroom
negotiations and would set the tone for a global climate control
pact, but experts said the limits did not break significant new
ground.
The two largest economies in the world have strong
commercial ties but have been at odds over everything from
China's pursuit of territorial claims in East and Southeast Asia
to cyberspying, trade and human rights.
Obama, meeting Xi in Beijing's Great Hall of the People for
their first formal talks in more than a year after a dinner the
previous night that went two hours longer than scheduled, said
he welcomes a China that is peaceful, prosperous and stable.
"In other words, a strong, cooperative relationship with
China is at the heart of our pivot to Asia," Obama said,
shrugging off criticism that the United States sought to counter
China's rise in the region.
"If the United States is going to continue to lead the world
in addressing global challenges, then we have to have the second
largest economy and the most populous nation on Earth as our
partner," Obama said, adding that he was encouraged by Xi's
"willingness to engage constructively".
Xi called for expanding cooperation despite differences.
"The Pacific Ocean is broad enough to accommodate the
development of both China and the United States and our two
countries should work together to contribute to security in
Asia," he said.
"The two sides should respect the other's core interests and
major concerns, and persist in managing differences in a
constructive fashion."
Despite U.S. officials projecting low expectations for any
major outcomes in the run-up to the trip, the two sides managed
to roll out a series of modest to fairly significant
achievements over the course of the visit, on visas, trade,
climate and military-to-military ties.
The outcomes of the visit were "more than expected", with Xi
keen to use the opportunity to show he wants improved ties
despite Obama being on his way out in two years, said Sun Zhe,
head of the Center for U.S.-China Relations at Beijing's elite
Tsinghua University.
"The bilateral relationship is mature enough that we
understand even if we don't have political trust for another
five to 10 years, we need to live and work together. That's a
new way of thinking by Chinese leaders," Sun said.
In another centerpiece of the visit, the White House
announced on Tuesday that the two countries made a breakthrough
on eliminating duties on information technology products, a move
cheered by U.S. software and technology trade groups that could
pave the way for a major deal at the World Trade Organization.
DOWNPLAYED TRADE ROWS
Xi downplayed controversy over competing visions for free
trade in the Asia-Pacific which had been an undercurrent at the
Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum earlier in the
week.
Washington is working on a 12-country Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP) deal which excludes China and is widely seen
as the economic backbone of Obama's pivot.
But Beijing had used APEC to push forward a study on the
Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP), a framework which
some had seen as a counter to the TPP.
"I don't see any of the regional free trade agreements as
targeting China. China is committed to open regionalism and we
believe the various regional cooperation initiatives should
positively interact with each other. That is currently the
case," Xi said.
Despite the bonhomie displayed by both leaders during their
public interactions, especially at the APEC summit, sticking
points in relations were also on display, from protests in Hong
Kong to media freedom.
At their last major talks in California in the summer of
2013, the two countries agreed to few tangibles aside from a
pledge to work together to try to resolve disputes over cyber
security, an area where relations subsequently worsened.
In May, the United States charged five Chinese military
officers with hacking into American companies to steal trade
secrets. China showed its anger over the allegations by shutting
down a bilateral working group on cyber security.
Washington had flagged the cyber issue ahead of the meeting
as a key area of concern, but Obama made no mention of it in his
public comments. The South China Sea territorial dispute between
China and Southeast Asian nations was also only briefly referred
to by Obama.
Still, Obama and Xi sparred over Hong Kong, which has been
rocked by sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in recent
weeks.
Obama told Xi that the United States would encourage
elections in the Chinese territory that are free and fair and
reflect the will of people, drawing a riposte from Xi that what
happens in Hong Kong is an internal matter for China.
(Additional reporting by David Stanway and Sui-Lee Wee; Writing
by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)