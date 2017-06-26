By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON, June 26
WASHINGTON, June 26 A Republican senator leading
the charge on updating little-known investment rules designed to
protect national security said that he will soon introduce a
bill aimed at reining in potentially dangerous deals done by
China.
Senator John Cornyn, a member of the Republican leadership
who is on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told the Council on
Foreign Relations on Thursday that he was concerned by China's
attempts to ensure that its military catches up to the U.S.
Defense Department in terms of technology.
"China is using every tool at its disposal to close the
technology gap between the United States and that country, and
in the process, to eliminate our military's technological
advantage," he said in his speech. Cornyn's office provided
Reuters with a copy of the address on Monday.
To combat this, Cornyn plans to introduce a bill in Congress
that would update the Committee on Foreign Investment in the
United States, or CFIUS, an interagency panel led by the
Treasury Department that reviews proposed transactions to ensure
they do not pose a challenge to national security.
The law firm Covington and Burling LLP, which follows CFIUS,
said in a note after the speech that it believed that Cornyn's
proposed legislation "may ultimately become law."
"Senator Cornyn is among the most influential members of the
Senate, and there appears to be an emerging bipartisan consensus
that CFIUS should be strengthened," the firm said in an analysis
on Friday.
Cornyn said the legislation would be called the Foreign
Investment Risk Review Modernization Act, and would ensure that
CFIUS focuses its investigations on countries which pose the
biggest threat to the United States.
It would also give CFIUS the authority to look at a broader
range of deals, including joint ventures based outside the
United States and smaller, minority-position investments which
would give the investing companies access to sensitive
information, Cornyn said.
Cornyn's office did not respond to a query on Monday
regarding when the bill would be introduced.
CFIUS already has a reputation for being tough on high-tech
deals, and has been known in particular to block transactions
that involve sophisticated semiconductors.
The bill will not expand the committee, which will
disappoint those who had pushed for the Agriculture Department
to become a member of the panel.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Jonathan Oatis)