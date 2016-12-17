BEIJING Dec 17 China hopes to seal a bilateral investment treaty with the United States as soon as possible, and Beijing will "unwaveringly" safeguard its core interests when dealing with Washington, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said.

Speaking at an economic forum, Zhu said on Saturday that China would take appropriate measures to deal with possible trade wars with the U.S.

China and the U.S. have been negotiating a bilateral investment deal. U.S. officials have said a negative list that greatly reduces the number of sectors in China off-limits to foreign investment is critical to reaching an agreement. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Richard Borsuk)