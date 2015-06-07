BEIJING, June 7 China and the United States will
swap initial demands for an investment treaty as early as
Monday, sources said, but U.S. investors are already worried
that an emerging raft of Chinese regulations could threaten the
future of talks.
In exchanging demands, the world's two largest economies
will outline industry sectors that each side deems to be closed
to the other side's investors. Such "negative lists" will define
the scope of the treaty and are already months overdue.
China has more restrictions on foreign investment than the
United States, and U.S. investors hope that a treaty will give
them increased access to China's many tightly controlled
industries, from financial services to healthcare.
But three sources familiar with the treaty talks say U.S.
negotiators expect Beijing to come up with an expansive
"negative list", noting that it has pursued in recent months new
rules that could further restrict foreign access to sensitive
sectors.
"After 35 years of reform and opening in China, there are
enough data points out there to suggest we are now seeing a
reversal," one source said.
Beijing's commerce ministry could not be reached for comment
but it has said foreign investors enjoy ample opportunity in
China. Beijing has also complained of restrictions on Chinese
investment in U.S. infrastructure and technology, and says its
firms are singled out in U.S. national security reviews.
However, China is pursuing legislation, including rules on
national security and non-governmental organisations (NGOs),
which are seen as aggressive and overreaching by some within the
foreign business community.
For example, China's draft National Security Law and
Anti-terrorism Law, which could be adopted this year, call for
the use of "secure and controllable" technology developed in
China or which uses source code released to Chinese inspectors.
Another pending law on foreign NGOs, which includes myriad
business groups, would give police broad supervisory power over
their budgets, agendas and personnel decisions.
GROWING PESSIMISM
Those moves, along with fears that Chinese regulators are
targeting foreign firms in competition probes, have led to
decades-high levels of pessimism among foreign investors.
The American Chamber of Commerce in China wrote to the
Chinese government last week to complain about the security law.
"It raises fundamental questions about whether future
commitments by China to open its markets to foreign investment
will produce the intended results," the chamber said in a letter
seen by Reuters.
It said the draft law risked "undermining the ongoing BIT
(Bilateral Investment Treaty) negotiations".
Commercial relations have also been soured by allegations
from Washington that Chinese hackers have been behind recent
attacks on U.S. government agencies and American companies.
Last week, U.S. officials accused Chinese hackers of a
breach of government databases to steal files on four million
federal employees, the latest in a string of espionage charges
levelled at China. Officials in Beijing said the claims were
unscientific and irresponsible.
All of this will hang over high-level U.S.-China strategic
and economic talks in Washington in late June.
"This is the most difficult time I've seen in China for
multinationals - and I've been here close to 30 years," said
James McGregor, the chairman for U.S. public affairs consultancy
APCO Worldwide in China.
"I have clients asking me whether they will be welcome here
much longer," he said.
