BEIJING Jan 15 China voiced "adamant"
opposition to U.S. sanctions on a Chinese company selling
refined petroleum products to Iran, calling Washington's
punishment an unreasonable step beyond international sanctions
on Tehran's nuclear programme.
On Thursday, the Obama administration invoked U.S. law to
sanction China's state-run Zhuhai Zhenrong Corp, which it said
was Iran's largest supplier of refined petroleum products.
"Imposing sanctions on a Chinese company based on a domestic
(U.S.) law is totally unreasonable, and does not conform to the
spirit or content of U.N. Security Council resolutions about the
Iran nuclear issue," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu
Weimin said in a statement issued on the ministry's website
(www.mfa.gov.cn) late on Saturday.
"China expresses its strong dissatisfaction and adamant
opposition," said Liu.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)