WASHINGTON, July 29 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew said on Wednesday that the Chinese government's reaction to
its falling stock market will signal how dedicated the country
is to its reform agenda.
"They need to move from a heavily centralized industrial
model to a more consumer-oriented, competitive market model.
That's going to mean change, and that kind of change is going to
be disruptive," he told reporters.
"I think the serious question that comes out of the market
is, what does it mean in terms of China's resolve to continue
with the reform program?"
Lew said the Chinese government will have to balance
economic theory with the pace of change they can implement.
"I hope for the sake of China's economy and the world
economy that they stick to the reform agenda," he said.
(Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)