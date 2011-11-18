BEIJING Nov 18 China must allow Chinese
and foreign companies to make investment decisions without
government interference, the U.S. ambassador said in Beijing on
Friday.
Gary Locke, who took up his new post in August, also said
the United States will work to double exports to China by 2015
and that China should liberalise its financial sector.
Locke said that the build-up of U.S. military forces in
Australia was not aimed at trying to contain China.
(Reporting by Terril Jones, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by
Ken Wills)