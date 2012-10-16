BRUSSELS Oct 16 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
latest round of quantitative easing is adding to financial
market instability and inflationary pressure in emerging
markets, China's Vice Foreign Minister Cui Tiankai said on
Tuesday.
The U.S. central bank announced further quantitative easing
last month, dubbed QE3, with a fresh round of bond-buying to
stimulate the economy, purchasing $40 billion of mortgage debt
each month until the outlook for jobs improves substantially.
"We are affected by the external environment," Cui told
reporters at a briefing in Brussels, commenting on China's
economy.
"We are feeling the pain brought about by the situation in
the United States and in Europe."
Cui added: "For instance, the recent so-called QE3, I think,
is adding to the instability on the international financial
markets, is adding to the imported inflationary pressure for
developing economies, including China, and is adding to the
uncertainty in the commodity market and this would in turn
affect food security for many countries."