BRUSSELS Oct 16 The U.S. Federal Reserve's latest round of quantitative easing is adding to financial market instability and inflationary pressure in emerging markets, China's Vice Foreign Minister Cui Tiankai warned on Tuesday.

The frank remarks, directed at the U.S. central bank's announcement of a fresh round of bond-buying to stimulate the economy, dubbed QE3, is the latest in a round of increasingly pointed criticism between China and the U.S of the other's economic policy.

Speaking to reporters at a briefing in Brussels, Cui spelt out his concerns about the programme that will see $40 billion of mortgage debt purchased each month until the outlook for jobs improves substantially.

"We are affected by the external environment," Cui said. "We are feeling the pain brought about by the situation in the United States and in Europe."

"For instance, the recent so-called QE3, I think, is adding to the instability on the international financial markets, is adding to the imported inflationary pressure for developing economies, including China, and is adding to the uncertainty in the commodity market and this would in turn affect food security for many countries."

Last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke defended his policy against growing concerns in China, Russia and Brazil, saying it was far from clear that the U.S. central bank's highly stimulative monetary policy hurts emerging economies.

In a blunt call for certain emerging economies to allow their currencies to rise, he also said that foreign exchange intervention encouraged destabilizing inflows of foreign capital, but he did not specify China by name.

Cui also addressed the sensitive issue of trade relations between China and the European Union.

"Some people are trying to create difficulties in China's investments abroad so they are not practicing what they preach (on free trade)," he said.

"We don't want to have a trade war with anyone. Not with the European Union, not with the United States," he added. "If there is any trade war between the major trading states in the world nobody would be better off."