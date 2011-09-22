(Refiles without changes to text)
BEIJING, Sept 22 China's military on Thursday
voiced its "utmost indignation" about U.S. arms sales to Taiwan,
warning that the Obama administration's latest sales plan would
seriously impede Sino-U.S. military exchanges.
"The Chinese military expresses its utmost indignation and
strong condemnation of this action that grave interferes in
China's domestic affairs and damages China's sovereignty and
national security interests," the spokesman for China's Ministry
of Defence, Senior Colonel Geng Yansheng, said, according to the
ministry's website (www.mod.gov.cn).
The Ministry's statement said the U.S. offer of weapons
sales to Taiwan, which Beijing deems an illegitimate breakaway,
would "create serious obstacles to the development of ordinary
exchanges between our two militaries."
China's Foreign Ministry has already lambasted the Obama
administration for telling the U.S. Congress on Wednesday that
it plans a $5.3 billion upgrade of Taiwan's F-16 fighter fleet,
and Beijing warned that the step would damage Sino-American
military and security links.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley)