By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Nov 8 China appears to be within two
years of deploying submarine-launched nuclear weapons, adding a
new leg to its nuclear arsenal that should lead to
arms-reduction talks, a draft report by a congressionally
mandated U.S. commission says.
China in the meantime remains "the most threatening" power
in cyberspace and presents the largest challenge to U.S. supply
chain integrity, the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review
Commission said in a draft of its 2012 report to the U.S.
Congress.
China is alone among the original nuclear weapons states to
be expanding its nuclear forces, the report said. The others are
the United States, Russia, Britain and France.
Beijing is "on the cusp of attaining a credible nuclear
triad of land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles,
submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and air-dropped nuclear
bombs," the report says.
China has had a largely symbolic ballistic missile submarine
capability for decades but is only now set to establish a
"near-continuous at-sea strategic deterrent," the draft said.
Chinese President Hu Jintao has made it a priority to
modernise the country's navy. China launched its first aircraft
carrier, purchased from Ukraine and then refurbished, in
September.
"Building strong national defense and powerful armed forces
that are commensurate with China's international standing and
meet the needs of its security and development interests is a
strategic task of China's modernisation drive," Hu said in a
speech on Thursday at the opening of the Chinese Communist
Party's once-every-five-years congress.
To address a wide variety of security threats, "we must make
major progress in modernising national defence and the armed
forces," Hu said.
That means China must "complete military mechanisation and
make major progress in full military IT (information technology)
application by 2020," he said.
The deployment of a hard-to-track, submarine-launched leg
of China's nuclear arsenal could have significant consequences
in East Asia and beyond. It also could add to tensions between
the United States and China, the world's two biggest economies.
Any Chinese effort to ensure a retaliatory capability
against a U.S. nuclear strike "would necessarily affect Indian
and Russian perceptions about the potency of their own deterrent
capabilities vis-à-vis China," the report said, for instance.
ARMS CONTROL TALKS URGED
China is party to many major international pacts and regimes
regarding nuclear weapons and materials. But it remains outside
of key arms limitation and control conventions, such as the New
Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty signed in April 2010 and the
1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. The United States
historically has approached these bilaterally with Russia.
The U.S. Congress should require the U.S. State Department
to spell out efforts to integrate China into nuclear arms
reduction, limitation, and control discussions and agreements,
the draft said.
In addition, Congress should "treat with caution" any
proposal to unilaterally reduce operational U.S. nuclear forces
without clearer information being made available to the public
about China's nuclear stockpile and force posture, it said.
China is estimated by the Arms Control Association, a
private nonpartisan group in Washington, to have 240 nuclear
warheads. The United States, by contrast, has some 5,113,
including tactical, strategic and nondeployed weapons.
CHINA DEPLOYING NEW CLASS OF SUBS
Beijing already has deployed two of as many as five of a new
class of nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine. The
JIN-class boat is due to carry the JL-2 submarine-launched
ballistic missile with an estimated range of about 7,400 km
(4,600 miles).
The new submarines and the JL-2 missile will give Chinese
forces its "first credible sea-based nuclear capability," the
U.S. Defense Department said in its own 2012 annual report to
Congress on military and security developments involving China.
The JL-2 program has faced repeated delays but may reach an
initial operating capability within the next two years,
according to the Pentagon report, released in May.
The Pentagon declined to comment directly on China's march
toward creating a credible nuclear "triad" involving strategic
bombers, intercontinental ballistic missiles and
submarine-launched ballistic missiles.
The final version of the report is to be released next
Wednesday by the U.S.-China commission, a 12-member bipartisan
group set up in 2000 to report to U.S. lawmakers on security
implications of U.S.-China trade.
The draft, in its section on cyber-related issues, called on
the Congress to develop a sanctions regime to penalize specific
companies found to engage in, or otherwise benefit from,
industrial espionage.
Congress should define industrial espionage as an illegal
subsidy subject to countervailing duties, it added.
Lawmakers also should craft legislation to boost the
security of critical supply chains, "particularly in the context
of U.S. government and military procurement," the draft said.
