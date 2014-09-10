(Edits headline and first paragraph)
By Megha Rajagopalan
BEIJING, Sept 9 Top U.S. and China security
officials disagreed this week over what the United States said
was China's intercept of a U.S. Navy patrol plane near the
southern island province of Hainan.
U.S. National Security Adviser Susan Rice, on a three-day
visit to Beijing, told several senior Chinese officials that
China must halt the "dangerous intercepts", senior Obama
administration officials said.
However, General Fan Changlong, vice chairman of China's
Central Military Commission, called on the United States to
"reduce and ultimately cease naval and aerial reconnaissance
activities near China", according to the official Xinhua news
agency.
The row began in August when the United States complained
that a Chinese military aircraft had launched a risky intercept
of a U.S. Navy patrol plane in international air space. The
Chinese pilot flew a few yards from the U.S. plane and performed
acrobatic manoeuvres around it, the Pentagon said.
China said the pilot had done nothing wrong and that U.S.
surveillance patrols harm China's national security interests.
Despite the disagreement over the incident, Obama
administration officials called Rice's dialogue with Chinese
leaders on the issue "constructive" and added China took U.S.
concerns seriously.
The two countries are working to adopt new
confidence-building measures, they said, without elaborating on
what the measures would entail.
Rice met Fan on her first official visit to China as
national security adviser, along with President Xi Jinping,
Foreign Minister Wang Yi and State Councillor Yang Jiechi.
"When it comes to the issue of unsafe intercepts, this is
risky behaviour that could imperil the bilateral relationship,"
a senior U.S. administration official said.
Hainan is home to several Chinese naval bases as well as a
sensitive submarine base.
In public remarks to Fan on Tuesday, Rice alluded to the
issue, saying: "we certainly to need to avoid any incidents that
could complicate the relationship."
A more serious aggressive intercept by a Chinese fighter jet
in April 2001 in the same area resulted in a collision that
killed the Chinese pilot. China held 24 U.S. air crew members
for 11 days until the United States apologised.
U.S.-China ties have been impacted by China's increasingly
assertive posture in the South China and East China seas, the
cause of several territorial disputes between China and U.S.
allies including Japan and the Philippines.
U.S. and Chinese officials held talks at the Pentagon after
the intercept incident about rules of behaviour for air and
maritime activities.
Xi is set to meet U.S. President Barack Obama in Beijing in
November.
Rice also renewed calls for the U.S. to establish a "level
playing field" for U.S. businesses following Chinese regulatory
probes into U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. and Microsoft
Corp..
"Use of legal means for intimidating and harassing U.S.
companies is antithetical to that," the senior administration
official said.
(Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan, additional reporting by
Michael Martina and Joseph Campbell; Editing by Nick Macfie,
Robert Birsel)